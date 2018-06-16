Fiers allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts through 5.1 innings in a no-decision Friday against the White Sox.

Fiers was cruising through five, but he lost control in the sixth, as he allowed a pair of singles, a three-run home run to Omar Narvaez, and finally hit a batter with a pitch to end his night with just one out recorded in the sixth inning. Fiers has completed the sixth inning just four times in the sixth inning. He now has allowed a brutal nine runs in the sixth inning, leaving him with a 10.56 ERA in the frame this season. If he could only get past that roadblock, Fiers could be having an excellent season. Instead, he'll carry a 4.09 ERA into his next start Friday against the Reds.