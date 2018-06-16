Tigers' Mike Fiers: Collapses in sixth in no-decision
Fiers allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts through 5.1 innings in a no-decision Friday against the White Sox.
Fiers was cruising through five, but he lost control in the sixth, as he allowed a pair of singles, a three-run home run to Omar Narvaez, and finally hit a batter with a pitch to end his night with just one out recorded in the sixth inning. Fiers has completed the sixth inning just four times in the sixth inning. He now has allowed a brutal nine runs in the sixth inning, leaving him with a 10.56 ERA in the frame this season. If he could only get past that roadblock, Fiers could be having an excellent season. Instead, he'll carry a 4.09 ERA into his next start Friday against the Reds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...