Fiers (back) will take the mound against the White Sox on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Fiers will officially be activated off the 10-day disabled list following Saturday's contest, as the Tigers will need to make a corresponding move to take a player off the active roster. The right-hander was able to appear in a minor-league game Monday and should face no limitations during Sunday's outing.

