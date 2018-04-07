Tigers' Mike Fiers: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Fiers (back) will take the mound against the White Sox on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Fiers will officially be activated off the 10-day disabled list following Saturday's contest, as the Tigers will need to make a corresponding move to take a player off the active roster. The right-hander was able to appear in a minor-league game Monday and should face no limitations during Sunday's outing.
