Fiers (back) could begin the regular season on the disabled list, George Sipple of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fiers was scratched from his Grapefruit League start on Tuesday due to back stiffness, and prior to that, he had allowed 12 runs in 11.1 innings of work this spring. If Fiers isn't ready to start the season, Daniel Norris could snag a spot in the rotation, and there's no guarantee that Fiers would get the spot back when he's healthy due to his poor performance to date.