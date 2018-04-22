Tigers' Mike Fiers: Earns win in poor start
Fiers improved to 2-1 on the season despite allowing 10 hits and a walk in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Royals. He allowed four runs (two earned) and didn't strike out a single batter.
Fiers managed to scatter his hits effectively and only allowed one extra-base hit, but it was hardly a vintage performance. His ERA now sits at a respectable 3.71, though his 4.64 xFIP suggests that tougher times are coming. He's also striking out just 5.29 batters per nine innings, which limits his fantasy impact even if he's getting unexpected wins. His next start will come Friday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Struggles in second start of season•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Pitches well in season debut•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Activated from DL•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Expected to return Sunday against White Sox•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Pitches in minor-league game•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...