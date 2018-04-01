Tigers' Mike Fiers: Expected back from DL this week
Fiers (back) is hopeful to return from the 10-day disabled list as soon as he's eligible April 5, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Fiers is scheduled to report Monday to the Tigers' extended spring training facility in Florida and pitch a simulated game, the final step in his recovery from the lumbar strain he experienced about two weeks earlier. The injury resulted in Fiers losing out on the final spot in the rotation to Daniel Norris to begin the season, but Norris likely doesn't have much leash in his starting role. In fact, if Norris stumbles badly in his first start of the season Wednesday against the Royals, it's not difficult to envision Fiers replacing him during the next turn through the rotation.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...