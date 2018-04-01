Fiers (back) is hopeful to return from the 10-day disabled list as soon as he's eligible April 5, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Fiers is scheduled to report Monday to the Tigers' extended spring training facility in Florida and pitch a simulated game, the final step in his recovery from the lumbar strain he experienced about two weeks earlier. The injury resulted in Fiers losing out on the final spot in the rotation to Daniel Norris to begin the season, but Norris likely doesn't have much leash in his starting role. In fact, if Norris stumbles badly in his first start of the season Wednesday against the Royals, it's not difficult to envision Fiers replacing him during the next turn through the rotation.