Tigers' Mike Fiers: Expected to return Sunday against White Sox
Fiers (back) is on track to return from the 10-day disabled list prior to Sunday's scheduled start against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive Media Group reports.
Fiers was able to throw 83 pitches during a minor-league spring training game Monday without experiencing any problems and should be ready to go moving forward. Unless the club decides to give the 32-year-old a little extra time as a precaution, expect to see him on the mound during Sunday's series finale versus Chicago. In that scenario, Daniel Norris will be the odd man out of the Tigers' rotation, and will likely head to Triple-A Toledo upon the activation of Fiers.
