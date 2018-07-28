Tigers' Mike Fiers: Extends quality start streak to six
Fiers didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-3 loss to Cleveland, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.
That's now six straight quality starts for Fiers, who's posted a 2.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB in 39.1 innings over that stretch. The lack of strikeouts does put a cap on his value, but the 33-year-old is pitching well enough right now to hold down a spot on any fantasy roster. He'll take a 3.54 ERA on the year into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Reds.
