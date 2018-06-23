Fiers (5-4) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four as the Tigers were routed 10-0 by Cleveland.

The right-hander wasn't sharp, throwing 50 of 85 pitches for strikes and serving up homers to Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion as he lost his first decision in over a month. The long ball remains Fiers' Achilles heel, as he's now given up 16 home runs in 14 starts and 77.2 innings. As a result, he'll carry a 4.29 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the A's.