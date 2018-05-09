Fiers (3-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out five over 5.1 innings against the Rangers.

Fiers may have been able to go deeper in this one as he was at just 79 pitches, but he's yet to be stretched out beyond 90 in any of his six starts. The 32-year-old has displayed terrific command thus far, walking either none or one in each start, but he hasn't been able to translate that into high strikeout numbers (5.8 K/9). He'll take on the Indians in a home date Monday next time out.