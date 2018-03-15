Fiers allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks across four innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League loss to the Braves.

After the rough outing, Fiers saw his spring training ERA balloon to 9.53. The 32-year-old right-hander has a spot secured in Detroit's rotation, but coming off of a 5.22 ERA in 2017 and now this uninspiring spring, Fiers doesn't have a great fantasy outlook in 2018.