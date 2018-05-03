Tigers' Mike Fiers: Gives up five runs in no-decision
Fiers gave up five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Thursday.
This Fiers vs. Eric Skoglund matchup played out pretty much exactly as one would expect, with the two starters combining to give up 10 runs on 13 hits, including three homers. Fiers has not walked more than one batter in any of his five outings so far this season, but with fewer walks have come fewer strikeouts. In fact, his 13.5 percent strikeout rate is a career low. In mixed leagues, there's little reason to consider Fiers. He's lined up to face the Rangers in Arlington his next time out.
