Fiers (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to March 26.

As expected, Fiers will open the season on the disabled list as he continues to recover from a lumbar strain he suffered earlier in March. He remains without a timetable for his return, but Fiers was able to throw 4.1 innings in a minor-league exhibition game Tuesday, so the right-hander is trending in the right direction. In the meantime, Daniel Norris is expected to temporarily occupy Fiers' spot in the rotation.