Fiers (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to March 26.

As expected, Fiers will open the season on the disabled list as he continues to recover from a lumbar strain he suffered earlier in March. He remains without a timetable for his return, but Fiers was able to throw 4.1 innings in a minor-league exhibition game Tuesday, so the right-hander is trending in the right direction. In the meantime, Daniel Norris is expected to temporarily occupy Fiers' spot in the rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories