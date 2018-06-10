Tigers' Mike Fiers: Impressive outing Saturday
Fiers (5-3) struck out eight batters over 7.0 innings of one-run ball Saturday against the Indians. He allowed just five hits and one walk over 108 pitches.
This was arguably Fiers' best start of the season thanks to his dialed-in command that resulted in him throwing strikes 67 percent of the time. Prior to Saturday, Fiers hadn't gone further than 6.0 innings in any start, nor had he struck out more than six batters. That he was able to put together his best start against the Indians makes his outing all the more impressive. He's lined up to face the Twins in his next start Thursday.
