Tigers' Mike Fiers: Inks deal with Tigers
Fiers agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Tigers on Thursday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
The rebuilding Tigers will take a shot on the 32-year-old Fiers, presumably with the hopes of flipping him at the trade deadline if he's able to piece together a productive first half of the season. The righty spent the last few years with the Astros, posting an ERA of 4.48 in 2016 and 5.22 in 2017. He's been trending in the wrong direction recently, but with his modest price tag the Tigers figured he was worth taking a gamble on. Fiers doesn't currently warrant fantasy consideration heading into 2018 drafts.
More News
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...