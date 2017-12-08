Fiers agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Tigers on Thursday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The rebuilding Tigers will take a shot on the 32-year-old Fiers, presumably with the hopes of flipping him at the trade deadline if he's able to piece together a productive first half of the season. The righty spent the last few years with the Astros, posting an ERA of 4.48 in 2016 and 5.22 in 2017. He's been trending in the wrong direction recently, but with his modest price tag the Tigers figured he was worth taking a gamble on. Fiers doesn't currently warrant fantasy consideration heading into 2018 drafts.