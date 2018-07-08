Fiers (6-5) picked up the win Saturday against the Rangers, as he tossed six innings of one-run ball. He gave up five hits and a walk, and struck out six.

Fiers continued his good pitching of late, as he's now given up just a single run in three straight starts (21 innings), bringing his season ERA down to 3.65. However, this was his first win during the stretch, as the Tigers' bats have done him no favors. Fiers won't have an easy time keeping his hot streak going, as his next start is scheduled for Friday in Houston.