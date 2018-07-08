Fiers (6-5) struck out six and picked up the win Saturday against the Rangers. He gave up one run on five hits and one walk over six innings.

Fiers continued his good pitching of late, as he's now given up just a single run in three straight starts (21 innings), bringing his season ERA down to 3.65. However, this was his first win during the stretch, as the Tigers bats have done him no favors. Fiers won't have an easy time keeping his hot streak going, as his next start is scheduled for Friday in Houston.