Fiers (5-3) picked up the win in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, giving up two earned runs on six hits over 5.2 innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Considering the opponent, this was a solid outing for Fiers, who has allowed just three earned runs over his last two starts (11.1 innings). It took Fiers 100 pitches to record 17 outs on Monday, which held him back from potentially recording his fourth quality start of the season. The veteran will take a respectable 4.33 ERA into his next appearance, which is scheduled for Saturday against Cleveland.