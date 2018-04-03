Fiers threw 83 pitches in a minor-league spring training game Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fiers' next step isn't clear, but manager Ron Gardenhire believes he could be ready to pitch against the White Sox this weekend. If he rejoins the rotation immediately, Daniel Norris would lose his temporary starting spot. Neither pitcher is a particularly enticing fantasy option, as Fiers recorded a 5.22 ERA last year while Norris posted a 5.31 ERA.