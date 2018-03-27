Fiers (back) tossed 4.1 innings in a minor league exhibition game on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fiers threw 62 pitches and allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks, while striking out four. This is a good step for the veteran, who has been sidelined since last week with a back injury. Fiers is still expected to start the regular season on the disabled list, which would open the door for Daniel Norris to snag the team's last rotation spot, but he could be back in action soon.