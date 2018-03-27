Tigers' Mike Fiers: Pitches minor league game Tuesday
Fiers (back) tossed 4.1 innings in a minor league exhibition game on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fiers threw 62 pitches and allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks, while striking out four. This is a good step for the veteran, who has been sidelined since last week with a back injury. Fiers is still expected to start the regular season on the disabled list, which would open the door for Daniel Norris to snag the team's last rotation spot, but he could be back in action soon.
More News
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Unlikely to be ready for start of season•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Could begin season on DL•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Scratched from start•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Struggling with back stiffness•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Rotation spot in jeopardy•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Gets roughed up Thursday•
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...