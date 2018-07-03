Tigers' Mike Fiers: Pitches well in no-decision Monday
Fiers tossed eight innings of one-run ball but did not factor into the decision in Monday's game against the Blue Jays. He allowed three hits and a walk and struck out five.
Fiers was in line for his sixth win of the season when he departed the game with the Tigers up 2-1, but Joe Jimenez blew the save in the ninth inning. Despite not getting the win, this was one of the better outings of the year for the veteran righty, as he set a new season high with the eight innings pitched. Fiers has been stellar over his last two starts, allowing just two earned runs in 15 innings, but he has an 0-1 record to show for it. Fiers will take a 3.79 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Rangers.
