Tigers' Mike Fiers: Pitches well in season debut
After being activated from the 10-day disabled list earlier in the day, Fiers (1-0) dominated the White Sox over six scoreless innings Sunday to pick up the win. He allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out six.
Fiers struggled in spring training (9.53 ERA over 11.1 innings) and started the season on the DL due to a back strain, but he looked great in this one. The veteran definitely made his case for staying in the rotation, as the talk coming out of camp was that Daniel Norris could push his way in if Fiers continued to struggle. Fiers will look to build on this strong start his next time out, which is scheduled for Friday against the powerful Yankees lineup.
