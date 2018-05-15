Fiers (4-2) picked up the win Monday against the Indians, as he allowed just a single run on three hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out five.

Fiers, who outdueled Carlos Carrasco in this one, has pitched well in his last two starts, picking up two wins and allowing just three earned runs in 11.1 innings while striking out 10. The veteran has whittled his ERA down to 4.23, which isn't amazing but is a step forward from the 5.22 mark he posted a season ago. Fiers will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday in Seattle.