Tigers' Mike Fiers: Pitches well in win Monday
Fiers (4-2) picked up the win Monday against the Indians, as he allowed just a single run on three hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out five.
Fiers, who outdueled Carlos Carrasco in this one, has pitched well in his last two starts, picking up two wins and allowing just three earned runs in 11.1 innings while striking out 10. The veteran has whittled his ERA down to 4.23, which isn't amazing but is a step forward from the 5.22 mark he posted a season ago. Fiers will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled for Saturday in Seattle.
More News
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Gets back in win column•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Gives up five runs in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Earns win in poor start•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Struggles in second start of season•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Pitches well in season debut•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...