Fiers improved to 2-1 on the season despite allowing 10 hits and a walk in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Royals. He allowed four runs (two earned) and didn't strike out a single batter.

Fiers managed to scatter his hits effectively and only allowed one extra-base hit, but it was hardly a vintage performance. His ERA now sits at a very respectable 3.71, though his 4.64 xFIP suggests that tougher times are coming. He's also striking out just 5.29 batters per nine innings, which limits his fantasy impact even if he's getting unexpected wins. His next start will come Friday in Baltimore.