Fiers, who has a 9.53 ERA so far this spring, could be at risk of getting bumped from the rotation to begin the year, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fiers was brought in to be a veteran presence in Detroit's rotation, but his results so far have him on the bubble. Daniel Norris, who appeared to be on the outside looking in at the beginning of camp, has outpitched Fiers with a 3.60 ERA in Grapefruit League action. However, manager Ron Gardenhire didn't sound like he was ready to make a change immediately. "We're planning on (Fiers) being in," he said. "With him, we'll give him a little more leeway than we will with the other guys. We trust him. We know he knows how to pitch, we've seen him do it." Fiers will probably still break camp in the rotation, but he figures to be on a very short leash if the struggles continue.