Tigers' Mike Fiers: Scratched from start
Fiers has been scratched from Tuesday's start against the Yankees with back stiffness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Fiers has given up 12 runs in 11.1 innings so far this spring. His status for Opening Day is uncertain, and even if he's healthy he's not a lock for the Tigers' fifth starter job, which could go to Daniel Norris instead.
