Tigers' Mike Fiers: Shin X-rays negative
X-rays on Fiers' bruised left shin were negative Wednesday.
Fiers was struck in the shin by a line drive in the second inning of his start against the Reds but seems to have suffered nothing worse than a contusion. Whether or not the contusion is serious enough to cause him to miss a start is not yet clear.
