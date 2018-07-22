Tigers' Mike Fiers: Stifles Boston for fifth straight quality start
Fiers (7-6) earned the win with 6.1 shutout innings Saturday, working around seven hits and three walks while striking out six Red Sox batters.
Fiers has, well, been ablaze with a quality start in five straight outings, across which he's spun a 1.62 ERA with 24 strikeouts in and six walks in 33.1 frames. This run has included domination of the Athletics, Astros and Red Sox -- hardly an easy schedule. The Tigers' right-hander owns a 3.49 ERA with a 1.95 BB/9, but his 6.7 K/9 on the year says he's living off a thin margin for error, despite his recently solid punchout totals. He faces another difficult test in his next scheduled outing Friday against Cleveland.
