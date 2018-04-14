Tigers' Mike Fiers: Struggles in second start of season
Fiers (1-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, giving up six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 5.2 innings, striking out four and walking one in the Tigers' 8-6 defeat.
It was a dud follow up to Fiers' last outing in which he gave up just three hits and shut out the White Sox over six innings after coming off the disabled list with a back injury. The hope was that he could parlay that strong start into a run that would lend him some more job security in Detroit's rotation, but he may have taken a step back in that regard with this rough effort. He's slated to face the Orioles next Thursday, so he'll look to right the ship in that contest.
