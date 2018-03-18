Tigers' Mike Fiers: Struggling with back stiffness
Fiers has given up 12 runs on 10 hits and eight walks across 11.1 innings this spring, and has been struggling in part due to back stiffness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Although Fiers has been shelled so far through four starts, the Tigers are not going to shut him down anytime soon. He came into camp with a back issue, and it's seemingly caused him problems during his spring training appearances. Detroit is planning on having Fiers throw against minor-league hitters for his next start to take some pressure off. Pitching coach Chris Bosio is unsure whether he'll be ready for Opening Day, and they plan on taking it day-by-day.
