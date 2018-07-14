Fiers (6-6) took the loss Friday as the Tigers fell 3-0 to the Astros, allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings while striking out two.

The right-hander wasn't fooling anyone with his stuff, generating only two swinging strikes in 91 pitches (57 strikes), but Fiers still delivered his fourth straight quality start and eighth of the season. He'll carry a 3.70 ERA into the All-Star break.