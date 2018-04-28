Fiers (2-2) took the loss to the Orioles Friday by giving up three earned runs on four hits and one walk over six innings, while recording six strikeouts.

Fiers pitched relatively well Friday, and was mostly hurt by a pair of solo home runs by Manny Machado and Pedro Alvarez. The Tigers' offense mustered only two hits on the afternoon, saddling the right-hander with the loss. The 32-year-old's next start is slated to be a solid matchup at Kansas City on Wednesday.