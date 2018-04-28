Tigers' Mike Fiers: Takes loss in quality start
Fiers (2-2) took the loss to the Orioles Friday by giving up three earned runs on four hits and one walk over six innings, while recording six strikeouts.
Fiers pitched relatively well Friday, and was mostly hurt by a pair of solo home runs by Manny Machado and Pedro Alvarez. The Tigers' offense mustered only two hits on the afternoon, saddling the right-hander with the loss. The 32-year-old's next start is slated to be a solid matchup at Kansas City on Wednesday.
More News
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Earns win in poor start•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Struggles in second start of season•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Pitches well in season debut•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Activated from DL•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Confirmed as Sunday's starter•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Expected to return Sunday against White Sox•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...