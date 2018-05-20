Fiers (4-3) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mariners.

While Fiers' stat-line was certainly nothing spectacular, he appeared to be in line for much worse after allowing three earned runs in his first two innings of work. However, he managed to settle in, allowing only two baserunners in his last 3.2 innings of work. Home runs remain a serious problem for Fiers as he has allowed at least one home run in five straight starts and has allowed 2.08 HR/9 this season.