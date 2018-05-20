Tigers' Mike Fiers: Takes loss Saturday
Fiers (4-3) allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mariners.
While Fiers' stat-line was certainly nothing spectacular, he appeared to be in line for much worse after allowing three earned runs in his first two innings of work. However, he managed to settle in, allowing only two baserunners in his last 3.2 innings of work. Home runs remain a serious problem for Fiers as he has allowed at least one home run in five straight starts and has allowed 2.08 HR/9 this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Pitches well in win Monday•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Gets back in win column•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Gives up five runs in no-decision•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Takes loss in quality start•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Earns win in poor start•
-
Tigers' Mike Fiers: Struggles in second start of season•
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...