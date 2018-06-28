Tigers' Mike Fiers: Tough-luck loser Wednesday
Fiers (5-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings in the 3-0 defeat against the Athletics.
Fiers deserved a better fate in this one, but his offense was blanked by Oakland starter Chris Bassitt and provided no run support. It's the second time he was able to complete seven innings this season -- tossing a season-high 109 pitches Wednesday -- allowing just one run each time without getting the win in either of them. He'll take a 4.04 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into Tuesday's interleague tilt on the road against the Cubs.
