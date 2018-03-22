Fiers is unlikely to be ready for start of the regular season and is likely to begin the year on the disabled list, Dick Scanlon of MLB.com reports.

Previous reports indicated this was a possibility, and it now it sounds much more certain, as confirmed by manager Ron Gardenhire. "Just guessing, but we're probably going to need a little more time for him," he said. If Fiers isn't ready to start the year, Daniel Norris will likely grab a spot in the rotation, and he could hold onto even after Fiers is healthy if he performs well in the early going.