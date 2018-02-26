The Tigers are counting on Fiers to be a key contributor within the starting rotation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Detroit is expecting Fiers to make around 30 starts and eat up 180-plus innings in 2018 as a member of their starting rotation. After a down year with the Astros in 2017 (8-10 with a 5.22 ERA across 153.1 innings), Fiers inked a one-year deal with the Tigers, where he'll be one of the more experienced pitchers on a young team. The 32-year-old right-hander will focus on regaining his command and giving up less walks in 2018.