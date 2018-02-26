Tigers' Mike Fiers: Will pitch in starting rotation
The Tigers are counting on Fiers to be a key contributor within the starting rotation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Detroit is expecting Fiers to make around 30 starts and eat up 180-plus innings in 2018 as a member of their starting rotation. After a down year with the Astros in 2017 (8-10 with a 5.22 ERA across 153.1 innings), Fiers inked a one-year deal with the Tigers, where he'll be one of the more experienced pitchers on a young team. The 32-year-old right-hander will focus on regaining his command and giving up less walks in 2018.
More News
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...