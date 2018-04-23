Gerber was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Gerber got his first taste of major-league action Friday as the 26th man for the Tigers' doubleheader against the Royals. His only appearance came as a pinch runner, though, so he's yet to get his first big-league at-bat. The 25-year-old is hitting just .196 in 13 games for Toledo so far this season, but posted solid numbers in 92 games for Double-A Erie last season, hitting .291/.363/.477.