Tigers' Mike Gerber: Back in majors
Gerber was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
Gerber got his first taste of major-league action Friday as the 26th man for the Tigers' doubleheader against the Royals. His only appearance came as a pinch runner, though, so he's yet to get his first big-league at-bat. The 25-year-old is hitting just .196 in 13 games for Toledo so far this season, but posted solid numbers in 92 games for Double-A Erie last season, hitting .291/.363/.477.
