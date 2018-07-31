Gerber was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Gerber will join the big-league team after Leonys Martin was traded to Cleveland on Tuesday morning. Through 68 games with Toledo this year, Gerber has hit just .209/.276/.399 with 12 home runs, 31 RBI and two stolen bases. Look for him to serve as a reserve outfielder during his time with Detroit.

