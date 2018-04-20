Tigers' Mike Gerber: Earns callup for Friday's doubleheader
Gerber was called up by the Tigers on Thursday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
The Tigers have a doubleheader on tap Friday, so Gerber could be the 26th man for the twin bill provided the team makes no other roster moves. Gerber made a strong impression in spring training but hasn't quite carried that over to Triple-A Toledo to start the season with a .229/.275/.417 line in his first 11 games there. Still, he's done enough to earn his first callup to the big league club.
