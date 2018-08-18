Gerber is sitting for the fifth time in the Tigers' last eight games Saturday against the Twins, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Gerber appears to be losing playing time to Mikie Mahtook, who has now started four straight games in left field. Gerber has gone hitless in his last 10 games, so the loss of a job makes sense, though Mahtook is just 1-for-14 since getting recalled Monday, so he's not a particularly deserving candidate for a starting role either.