Tigers' Mike Gerber: Made strong impression in camp
Gerber, who was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, impressed manager Ron Gardenhire during spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Gerber hit .350/.435/.650 in Grapefruit League action with a home run and also flashed good defense in the outfield. Gardenhire praised Gerber's ability to play all three outfield spots at a high level. "The more you're able to play, it gives you more options," Gardenhire said. "Especially the way our roster is right now, we need people with versatility that can move around a little bit." The 25-year-old will start the year in the minors, but he could be one of the first players called up if a need arises at the MLB level.
More News
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...