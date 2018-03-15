Gerber, who was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, impressed manager Ron Gardenhire during spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Gerber hit .350/.435/.650 in Grapefruit League action with a home run and also flashed good defense in the outfield. Gardenhire praised Gerber's ability to play all three outfield spots at a high level. "The more you're able to play, it gives you more options," Gardenhire said. "Especially the way our roster is right now, we need people with versatility that can move around a little bit." The 25-year-old will start the year in the minors, but he could be one of the first players called up if a need arises at the MLB level.