Tigers' Mike Gerber: Mans leadoff spot
Gerber will start in right field and lead off Sunday against the Athletics, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Gerber will draw his second consecutive start and move up from the No. 9 spot in the order to the table-setting role with normal leadoff man JaCoby Jones (back) on the bench. It's expected that Gerber will shift back down in the order once Jones is healthy, but Gerber could have a decent shot at retaining a full-time role in the outfield with rookie Victor Reyes (.222/.235/.274 slash line in 119 plate appearances) not making much of an impact this season.
