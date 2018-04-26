Tigers' Mike Gerber: Optioned to Triple-A
Gerber was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Gerber will head back to the minors after going 0-for-2 in a pair of pinch hit appearances during his brief stay in the majors. The 25-year-old will look improve upon his disappointing .196/.250/.357 slash line through 13 games with the Mud Hens.
