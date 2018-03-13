Tigers' Mike Gerber: Optioned to Triple-A
The Tigers optioned Gerber to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
JaCoby Jones and Rule 5 pick Victor Reyes have emerged as the top contenders for reserve outfield gigs with the big club to open the season, so it's not surprising that Gerber was sent packing before the final week of spring training. After hitting .291 with 13 home runs and 10 steals in 92 games with Double-A Erie a season ago, Gerber should handle an everyday role in the outfield as he moves up a rung on the minor-league ladder. If he finds success in the International League, Gerber could join the Tigers as a September callup.
