Gerber is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gerber is hitting just .160/.267/.200 across nine games since earning a promotion to the majors at the end of July, so he'll head to the bench for the second time in three games. Mikie Mahtook, Victor Reyes and Nick Castellanos will man the Tigers' outfield from left to right in this one.