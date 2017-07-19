Tigers' Mike Gerber: Out with strained oblique
Gerber is on the 7-day DL at Double-A Erie with a strained oblique, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.
Gerber is one of the top hitters in the Tigers' system, but as a 25-year-old at Double-A, it is easy to overlook him in most dynasty leagues. He had a .292/.366/.445 slash line with seven home runs and eight steals (on 14 attempts) in 274 at-bats prior to the injury.
More News
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....