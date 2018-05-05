Tigers' Mike Gerber: Placed on disabled list
Gerber (shoulder) was put on the minor-league disabled list Saturday, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.
Gerber was forced to miss a couple games with a shoulder injury earlier this week, and it looks like he re-aggravated the issue during Friday's game against Durham. The club has yet to release any specific information on his status, but Gerber will be eligible to return from the DL next Saturday.
More News
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...