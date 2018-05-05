Gerber (shoulder) was put on the minor-league disabled list Saturday, John Wagner of The Toledo Blade reports.

Gerber was forced to miss a couple games with a shoulder injury earlier this week, and it looks like he re-aggravated the issue during Friday's game against Durham. The club has yet to release any specific information on his status, but Gerber will be eligible to return from the DL next Saturday.

