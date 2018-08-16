Gerber is out of the lineup versus the Twins on Thursday.

Gerber will take a seat for the second straight day and fourth time in the past six games as Mikie Mahtook gets another start in left field. Since earning a promotion to the big leagues near the end of July, Gerber has gone 4-for-28 (.143 average) with two RBI and 12 strikeouts in 11 games.

