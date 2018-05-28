Gerber (shoulder) has returned to health and hit his fourth double of the season with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Gerber landed on the disabled list May 5 with a shoulder injury, but he appears to be fully healthy after taking three weeks to recover. The 25-year-old outfielder is batting a dismal .191 with two home runs and seven RBI in 16 games at Triple-A this season.