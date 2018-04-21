The Tigers optioned Gerber to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Gerber was recalled to serve as the 26th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, and made his lone appearance as a pinch runner for Miguel Cabrera. The 25-year-old returns to Triple-A and will hope to improve upon his .229/.275/.417 slash line through the first 11 games of the season.

