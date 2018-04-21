Tigers' Mike Gerber: Returns to minors
The Tigers optioned Gerber to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Gerber was recalled to serve as the 26th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Royals, and made his lone appearance as a pinch runner for Miguel Cabrera. The 25-year-old returns to Triple-A and will hope to improve upon his .229/.275/.417 slash line through the first 11 games of the season.
More News
-
Tigers' Mike Gerber: Earns callup for Friday's doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Mike Gerber: Made strong impression in camp•
-
Tigers' Mike Gerber: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Mike Gerber: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Tigers' Mike Gerber: Out with strained oblique•
-
Tigers' Mike Gerber: Gets promoted to Double-A Erie•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...