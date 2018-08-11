Gerber is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Gerber started the last six games for the Tigers -- covering all three outfield spots -- but is only 3-for-18 with four walks in 23 plate appearances. The 26-year-old appears to have a prime opportunity to earn a full-time role in the Tigers' outfield, but Victor Reyes will start in left field against Kyle Gibson and the Twins.